Convicted DUI killer, persistent offender Rebecca Johnson to appear in court for probation revocation hearing

Johnson is accused of walking away from required substance abuse treatment and using someone else's urine on a drug test.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebecca Johnson is expected to be in front of a Jefferson County judge Monday morning.

Johnson was convicted in the DUI deaths of two teenage boys 15 years ago and has since faced drug convictions, weapons charges but has never been sentenced to time in prison.

According to court documents, prosecutors filed to revoke Johnson's probation because she walked away from required substance abuse treatment and used someone else's urine on a drug test.

She has to answer to those accusations during a revocation hearing.

A judge could sentence Johnson to 10 years behind bars.

