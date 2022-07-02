Governor urges Kentuckians to remain 'vigilant' ahead of severe weather

Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but with about 1-3 inches of rain expected to fall by the end of the day, minor flooding is also possible.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is asking Kentuckians to remain vigilant and safe ahead of severe weather on Thursday.

The line of storms will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds throughout the day. While the risk for tornadoes is low, a brief spin-up may be possible in some areas.

“Kentuckians should follow their local forecasts as this storm moves across the commonwealth,” Beshear said.

Western Kentucky is expected to be hit early Thursday morning and afternoon, while the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms in Central and Eastern Kentucky will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

Beshear said that damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but with about 1-3 inches of rain expected to fall by the end of the day, minor flooding is also a possibility.

“If you are out and about, be aware of your surroundings," he said. "Stay away from downed limbs and power lines, and if you come upon a flooded road, turn around and find another route.”

