National Weather Service calling for elevated risk of flooding in Ohio Valley this spring

It's been an above-average rainy winter, which could lead to flooding over the next couple of months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Weather Service's Spring Hydrologic Outlook calls for an above-normal chance for minor river flooding for the Ohio Valley. For some areas, moderate flooding will be possible.

So far, Louisville's rainfall amount is 6.82" for the year, close to two inches above average.

Since the start of winter (December 1), the total is 10.58", about 1.5" above average. Some portions of Kentucky are more than 8" above average for the season.

Louisville has also picked up 8" of snow since the start of the year, which is less than 1.5" below average.

Any additional rainfall, snow, or snowmelt, especially upstream, could lead to spring flooding. Kentuckiana's next round of rain arrives on Thursday and an additional one to two inches is possible as the system dumps more rain.

The current outlook states the McAlpine Lower and Upper portions of the Ohio River could see minor spring flooding.

McAlpine Lower has a 35% chance for minor flooding. The risk for moderate flooding is currently less than 5%.

If this portion of the river reaches the flood stage, riverfront areas, including parks, will flood in New Albany and Clarksville. The moderate flood stage is 65 feet, causing US 31 between the Gene Snyder interchange and West Point, Ky to flood.

There's a 42% chance of minor flooding at McAlpine Upper, with less than a 10% chance of moderate flooding.

The flood stage for McAlpine Upper is at 22 feet. If the river reaches the flood stage, portions along River Road in Louisville close between 3rd and 8th street.

The moderate flood stage is 30", which would also flood Utika Pike at Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Contact meteorologist Chelsea Smith at csmith@whas11.com.

