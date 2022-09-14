Kentucky Kingdom partners with LMPD to host annual swift water rescue training

Throughout this training, local first responders practice real-life water rescue scenarios in the Blizzard River Ride.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here in Kentuckiana, some Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers are spending the day learning and practicing new life saving techniques when it comes to swift water rescues and flash flood emergencies.

And they're doing it in a place that might be familiar: Kentucky Kingdom!

The amusement park has partnered with LMPD to host this annual event on Sept. 14.

Throughout this training, local first responders practice real-life water rescue scenarios in the Blizzard River Ride. This gives officers the opportunity to train and practice in heavy current.

With the many natural disasters taking place each year throughout the community, officials said training in Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay provides first responders the ability to practice important safety protocols in order to deploy safe rescue missions in emergency situations.

This year, this event is taking on new significance after what the area has witnessed in eastern Kentucky.

