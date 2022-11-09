'There’s nothing left': Indiana man describes losing wife, home to flash floods

Tony Wood is gripping with the loss of his wife Linda of 38-years after flash flooding took her and the house they called a home for more than two decades.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Seven days after life-changing floods claimed her life, mother of three and grandmother Linda Wood is missed.

She and her widower Tony Wood were together for 38-years. They had been through a lot, but always kept promises.

“I told her always, someday I’ll build you a little, old shack,” Tony said.

Tony, a skilled carpenter, kept that promise by building the home they would live in for more than 20 years. It would be the same home of his that would be uprooted, during flash flooding on Sept. 4.

“The flood just took everything I had,” he said. “There’s nothing left.”

Tony was away working while Linda was at home. When he returned, both his home and wife were going. He went searching for her.

“I didn’t think she was alive. She was down there,” he recalled.

Their family found her, along with the home that drifted.

“Four miles away – it just tore me up. She was just laying there. She was just laying there like I’d left her that morning – asleep,” he said.

Tony had to say goodbye to the love of his life since he was 13-years-old. He mourns his wife and the home they made together and said he has nothing.

“I can’t eat. I can’t think. I can’t – I cry,” he said. “The future is grim, but I’m [going] to try to pick myself up because my wife would want me to. I definitely don’t want to disappoint her now, put shame upon her if I couldn’t survive. I definitely don’t feel like I can survive.”

His life now forever changed by the loss of hers.

Tony’s family has started a GoFundMe to help him in his time of need. If you would like more information, click here.

