'Critical need' for volunteers to review Kentucky foster care cases

Volunteers would review foster care cases to ensure that children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials said volunteers are being sought all across Kentucky to review cases of children in the foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are “in critical need” of people who can review cases to ensure that foster children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Officials are seeking volunteers in all 120 counties.

Potential volunteers must apply, consent to a criminal background check and complete a training program.

They generally spend one day each month reviewing cases.

For more information on the application process, click here.

