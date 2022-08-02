'To get her home fast and safe': Kentuckians rally to find missing Shelby County 4-year-old Serenity McKinney

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says Serenity McKinney was last seen Dec. 24, 2020. Serenity's grandparents say she was last heard from in June 2021.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — It's the search to find Serenity: a missing 4-year-old Kentucky girl who police say was last seen more than a year ago.

WHAS11 went to Shelbyville and spoke over the phone with Brad Davis and Aundria Wainscott, who say they're Abby's father and stepmother. They say they've been driving all across the city, handing out flyers.

"We want to bring her home," they said on Tuesday. "I think desperation is the word right now."

They tell WHAS11 Abby cut off talks with them in the fall of 2021, and efforts to reach her or Serenity since the holidays have gone unanswered.

That is until they reported Serenity as missing to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 31, 2022.

"This is not right, this is out of her character," Wainscott said. "She had gotten back in contact with us through messenger, pretty much saying they're OK, but still wouldn't let us talk to Serenity or show us Serenity."

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says Serenity was last seen Dec. 24, 2020. Serenity's grandparents say she was last heard from in June 2021.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office told us they're working the case around the clock to find the 4-year-old, and are asking for the community's help if they see or know anything.

"Any information big or small, we're asking the community to let us know," said Captain Blake Lisby with the Sheriff's Office.

Abby McKinney and Hill were arrested in Kansas on a warrant out of Shelby County. And just days before, she was questioned by Shelby County deputies.

"We located her in Jefferson County. She was unable to produce the whereabouts of her daughter, basically refused to cooperate or answer any questions about her daughter," Captain Lisby said.

The charges are for custodial interference. Specifics on what that entails weren't given.

And from family members to complete strangers before this week, like Danielle Ingabrand, so many across Kentucky are on the lookout for Serenity.

"To get her name, her number, her picture out there, to get her home fast and safe," said Ingabrand, who lives in Henry County.

Ingabrand says she had no personal relationship with the family, but hearing the news as a mother pushed her to want to help. She and the family have since been in talks, and have organized a vigil on Sunday to pray for Serenity's safety.

"She's 4-years-old, her height is 3-foot-1, her weight is 60 lbs., she's got blonde hair and blue eyes," Ingabrand said. "Come forward, don't be scared. This is a baby who can't defend herself."

Now, the extended family prays the arrest leads to answers and a location and asks for those in the community to spread the word.

"Putting your feet on the ground and doing the footwork -- just try to bring her home is all we can do while we wait," Wainscott said. "We're hoping Abby will cooperate with the police and let them know where she is. We believe there are outside forces when it comes to Abby, and we're just not sure what it is."

The Sheriff's Office says the couple is expected in Shelby County custody in the next 7-10 days.

The prayer vigil will happen in front of the County Courts building on 401 Main St. in Shelbyville on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. They're asking for candles only.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office says they're still involved in the investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323 with any information regarding Serenity's whereabouts.

