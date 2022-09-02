Spread love this Valentine's Day to children at Norton

You can send a free Valentine’s Day card or purchase a stuffed animal online for patients at Norton Children’s facilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Children's facilities want to spread the love to children spending Valentine’s Day in the hospital. It’s a place many of them never imagined they’d be and the pandemic isn’t making anything easier.

“We have families that are under stress and they’re in the hospital and maybe they don’t have as much support as they would’ve had with limited visitation,” said Lynnie Meyer, Norton Children’s Hospital chief development officer.

Here’s how you can get involved:

You can send a free Valentine’s Day card or purchase a $15 stuffed animal online for patients at Norton Children’s facilities.

“I think it just warms the heart of our patients and their families to know that people in the community are thinking of them at this time,” said Meyer.

The program also raises money for the Norton Children’s Heart Institute, which provides care for children with all types of heart conditions.

When asked what she sees when the children are surprised with cards and gifts on Valentine's Day, Meyer had a heart-warming answer.

"Bright smiles, you know kids are happy to have love and be showered with sweet little thoughts."

Last year, people sent 18,700 Valentine’s Day cards and donated more than 2,000 stuffed animals. The goal this year is to beat that.

“We always want to try to beat what we did last year and certainly the need is great,” said Meyer. “With all the isolation we continue to feel, it's super important this year.”

If you want to send a Valentine’s Day card or stuffed animal to children in the hospital, click here.

