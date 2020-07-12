LIVE | Kentucky COVID-19 update on cases, deaths, red zone counties, positivity rate

This is a daily blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of December 6, 2020.

As of Sunday, December 6, Kentucky has had 200,632 positive cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to data from the state public health office. The state says 2,072 Kentuckians have died from virus-related illnesses.

Monday, December 7

This week marks two weeks since the Thanksgiving holiday and Kentucky, and many other states waiting to see if cases will hit new highs. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said this weekend the coronavirus is still out of control in the city. Fischer said we should soon begin to see the virus’ impact from the Thanksgiving holiday.