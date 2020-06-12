Louisville awaits COVID-19 impact following Thanksgiving holiday as Jefferson County reports 594 new cases

According to Dr. Jon Klein with the UofL School of Medicine, 18-year-olds are now the number one carriers of COVID-19 among young adults.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer said the coronavirus is still out of control in Louisville and the city should begin to see the virus’ impact following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jefferson County alone reported 594 new positive cases on Saturday and remains one of 113 counties in the red zone, according to Governor Andy Beshear's office.

Fischer said everyone should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing as he spoke during a Facebook Live town hall on Saturday.

Dr. Jon Klein with the University of Louisville’s School of Medicine said 18-year-olds are now the number one carriers of the virus among young adults and are very capable of transmitting it.

"If you go all the way back to March, we didn't see it in children that's in part we weren't looking for it in children and secondly it had it not spread that far into the population, now we know children can contract this virus, sometimes they have an unusual inflammatory syndrome that adults are less likely to get," he said.

Overall, the Louisville Metro area has confirmed 41,452 cases and 529 deaths. About 21,894 people have recovered from the virus.

