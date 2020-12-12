Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to move through UPS Worldport beginning Sunday

With the vaccine now approved by the FDA, the first shipment from Pfizer will be moved from the Worldport in Louisville to select locations in the US.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment from Pfizer will move through the UPS Worldport beginning Sunday.

The US gave the final go-ahead Friday to the vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end for the pandemic.

UPS will move the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the first days to states designated by Pfizer based on orders received by Operation Warp Speed and CDC officials, the release says.

The vaccines will then be expedited by Next Day Air to select locations, including hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities in the US.

“This is undoubtedly a historic feat not only for vaccine development but also expedient deployment,” said Mike McDermott, President, Pfizer Global Supply in the release. “We know that agile, world-class logistics is critical to get our products where they are needed, and we’re happy to partner with UPS in this historic effort to save lives and create healthier communities right now and well into the future.”

University of Louisville Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said, the hospital is expected to receive a shipment containing 975 doses of the vaccine.

UofL Health will administer the vaccine to high-risk medical care employees who volunteer.

The CDC advisory committee is expected to meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to discuss vaccine distribution plans.

