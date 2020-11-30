Watch Live | Kentucky confirms 2,124 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear thanked Kentuckians for doing the right thing and altering plans during the Thanksgiving holiday.

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a daily blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of November 30, 2020.

Monday, November 30

Governor Andy Beshear is asking those who traveled and were a part of large gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday to assume they were exposed to coronavirus, stay away from others and get tested. Health officials are expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country following the holiday, but the governor said he hopes the recommendations for Kentucky will keep the case numbers lower in the state.

Kentucky reported 2,124 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the overall total to 179,041.

The state's test positivity rate is 9.42%.

There are currently 1,071 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus, 421 in intensive care and 229 on ventilators.

Twelve more people have died. There have been a total of 1,908 deaths in Kentucky related to the virus.

Beshear reported two more veterans have died from COVID-19 at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky. A total of 30 veterans at the center have now died, and there are currently two active cases at the facility.