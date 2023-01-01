House Bill 4 takes effect, will impact unemployment for Kentuckians

The bill will lower the number of weeks unemployed Kentuckians are eligible for the benefit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — House Bill 4 will take effect on Sunday and will impact unemployment for Kentuckians.

The bill will lower the number of weeks unemployed Kentuckians are eligible for the benefit. Instead of 26 weeks, unemployment recipients will have between 12 and 24 weeks -- depending on the statewide unemployment rate.

Supporters say the bill is needed to increase Kentucky's low workforce participation and help employers fill vacant job openings. However, critics argue it doesn't work that way across the state.

Senator Phillip Wheeler, a Republican from Pikeville, broke into tears as he spoke against the bill.

"Over the last two decades I have seen my beloved eastern Kentucky devastated economically. We've seen a region of plenty become one of poverty," Wheeler said.

The new bill also has additional work search requirement, including submitting a minimum of three job applications a week. The work search requirement does not apply to people who are members of a union with a hiring hall, people who have a definite return to work date and those that are in a labor dispute.

