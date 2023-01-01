New Year joy as Kentucky hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

Baby River was welcomed into the world at 2:08 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 not long after people across the world rang in the New Year.

Baptist Health Hardin welcomed its first baby of 2023 in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Officials with the Elizabethtown hospital say River Aubrey was born on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:08 a.m. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches.

WHAS11 would like to congratulate her parents, Lauren and Gabe! We hope the new family has a very happy New Year!

