Wayside Christian Mission hosting free luncheon on New Years Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Years Day, Wayside Christian Mission is hosting a free luncheon and celebration for all houseless individuals.

The luncheon will begin at noon in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Louisville, located on 2nd and Broadway.

Officials say the meal being served will include baked ham, black eyed peas, chitterlings, cooked cabbage, greens, mashed potatoes and gravy and an assortment of desserts.

A spokesperson for Wayside Christian Mission says they have enlisted volunteers to help serve the meal. In addition, Mayor Greg Fischer will be helping serve.

Entertainment will start at noon, officials say, with an acapella soloist, followed by a guitarist, then a "mini concert." Beginning at 1 p.m. the organization will host a karaoke contest among the clients.

For more information, please visit Wayside Christian Mission's website.

