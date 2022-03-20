Golden Alert: Louisville woman with traumatic brain injury missing

Police say 36-year-old Heather Farrar walked out of the Frazier Rehabilitation Center Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has issued a golden alert for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Police said that Heather Farrar walked out of the Frazier Rehabilitation Center Sunday morning.

Farrar has suffered from a traumatic brain injury and was seen leaving the hospital wearing a black sweatsuit, hospital socks and wrapped in a white hospital blanket.

Her head is shaved with sutures on the right side in a C shape with some staples in the back left side as well.

LMPD said Farrar is small in stature and has green eyes.

She was last seen in the 200 block of Abraham Flexner Way.

If you have any information regarding Farrar's whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911 or LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

