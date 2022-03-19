Police investigating deadly shooting on Poplar Level Road in Louisville: LMPD

LMPD officers responded to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday, in the 4200 Block of Poplar Level Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road Saturday night, according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers got to the Speedway parking lot around 7 p.m. and located two adults with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, LMPD said.

Smiley said the genders or a possible relationship between the two people was not immediately available.

While there are no arrests at this time, Smiley said they are following up on a lead in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal