LMPD investigating overnight shootings across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.

The first shooting took place around 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue, a police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

LMPD's spokesperson said the man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

The spokesperson said the second, separate shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers with LMPD's Eighth Division responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a retirement home in the 2900 block of Goose Creek Road.

Police said they found a younger man inside of a vehicle who had been killed by "at least one gunshot wound."

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating both shootings and at this time no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding either of these cases is urged to call Louisville Police's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online anonymously through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

