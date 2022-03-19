KSP: Possible human remains found in Floyd County lake

Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Coleman said KSP got a call about possible human remains found in a submerged vehicle Friday in Floyd County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Human remains were possibly found in a submerged vehicle according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

KSP Trooper Michael Coleman said they received the call Friday and that the possible human remains and submerged vehicle were at Dewey Lake in Floyd County.

Coleman said the Lexington Dive Team and the Department of Fish and Wildlife helped KSP locate the submerged vehicle and possible remains. Both the vehicle and possible remains were pulled out of the lake and sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office he said.

No other information is available at this time.

