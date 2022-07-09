KSP: Incarcerated man wanted, removes ankle monitor and escapes recovery center in Lexington

Kentucky State Police said 41-year-old David Lewis, who was incarcerated, walked away from the Hope Recovery Residence on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are searching for a man they said escaped from a recovery center in Lexington.

Forty-one-year old David Lewis, who was incarcerated at the Blackburn Correctional Complex, was staying at the Hope Recovery Residence when he removed his ankle monitor and walked away around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white sleeveless shirt and carrying a black garbage bag of personal items, according to police.

He is described as a white male, about five-foot-five-inches tall, weighing 145-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 12 at (502) 227-2221.

