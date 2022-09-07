Domestic incident ends in attempted shooting, house fire: LMPD

Police said an altercation between two people ended with shots fired and a house on fire in the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fire and an attempted shooting that started in Algonquin and ended in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said their officers responded to the 1700 block of West Hill Street in Algonquin around 12:30 p.m. following a report of “someone down” inside a burning home.

Around the same time, officers headed to the scene also received a Shotspotter alert about one block away on Bolling Avenue in Park Hill.

Officers at the scene said they spoke to a victim, a woman, who told them that she and her partner were involved in some type of altercation earlier in the day on West Hill Street.

Police said the victim had left the home, but later learned it was on fire. Neighbors, who didn’t know the home was vacant, reporter the home was on fire with someone down inside.

When the victim was returning to the home, she told police the suspect from the earlier altercation fired a weapon in the direction of her and her acquaintance.

Police said no one was injured and the suspect left the scene.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the investigation.

If you have any information that can help police in this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.