Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Ohio man

The remains of the man were found behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 and was finally identified on Friday, according to authorities.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified.

The man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born in 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Friday.

The body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109, The Courier-Times reported.

When the body was found, it had no identification with it, and fingerprints, DNA and dental records were sent to agencies with no initial success, Guffey said.

“In February, I was notified by the FBI that a fingerprint confirmation was made, Guffey said.

Contacting his next of kin “required a great deal of process and investigation,” he said.

“Hearing the news of his death, the family was very distraught and emotional,” Guffey said. “After further discussion, the family decided to leave Diaz’s remains in Henry County, and they plan to visit his gravesite this year.”

A marker on Diaz’s gravesite was donated by a New Castle woman and reads, “Here lays a young man that only God knows.”

The Associated Press left messages for Guffey on Saturday seeking the cause of death and date of birth for Diaz.

