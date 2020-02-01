KENTUCKY, USA — Two Northern Kentucky attractions are hoping to bring in more families in the new year by offering free admission to kids.

The Ark Encounter in Williamsburg and the Creation Museum in Petersburg are both welcoming all children ten years old and younger for free in 2020, as long as there is at least one adult paying full price admission. The attractions feature high-tech exhibits, state-of-the-art videos, zoos, and playgrounds for all ages.

“Now more than ever, we need to teach our children the truth about their creator, his handiwork, and his Word,” said CEO Ken Ham. “This free admission for children ten and under will make it easier for families to come time and time again in 2020 to our uplifting attractions.”

The Ark Encounter features a full-size replica of Noah’s Ark, built according to the dimensions given in the Bible. The Ark contains three decks filled with exhibits about the biblical account of Noah and the flood. The Creation Museum boasts over 140 state-of-the-art exhibits exploring creation science including dinosaur bones, botanical gardens, and a planetarium.

Creation Museum

According to a press release, the Creation Museum sees over 500,000 guests each year and the Ark Encounter welcomes over one million guests annually.

You can learn more about the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter on their websites.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.