LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc., the Metro Chamber of Commerce, announced Monday that GLI Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff Sarah Davasher-Wisdom has been nominated to take over as President and CEO.

She will take over for current President and CEO Kent Oyler.

“I’m honored, humbled, and excited to be chosen as the next President and CEO of GLI,” said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom. “I look forward to working with the board, investors, and staff as we continue driving progress in our region and delivering positive results for business. I love this community and I believe we have tremendous momentum to make it even better.”

Davasher-Wisdom takes on the full leadership of the Chamber effective January 23, 2020. Mr. Oyler will support several ongoing projects during his transition out of the organization.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







