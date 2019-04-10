LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate will face four additional charges stemming from a DUI crash on March 8.

A grand jury found enough evidence to charge Pate with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and first and third degree criminal mischief.

State Police charged Pate with drunk driving after he crashed into another car, injuring several. Witnesses said they saw Pate try to hide beer in the woods. His license was suspended.

He was previously charged with four counts of waton endangerment and driving under the influence. The special prosecutor said the grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Pate with tampering with physical evidence.

Pate's next court date is November 15.

