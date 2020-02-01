DANVILLE, Ky. — A car crash on New Year’s Eve claimed the life of a Boyle County K-9, according to police.

The Danville Police Department said Deputy Casey McCoy was hit by a pickup truck on Dec. 31 while making a left turn from the Danville Bypass, according to WTVQ. The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old George Ellison, Ellison’s passenger, and Deputy McCoy were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McCoy’s K-9, Nikki, did not survive her injuries.

“It is with extreme grief and sadness that we must report that K-9 Nikki succumbed to her injuries and has passed away,” the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The post also thanked the first responders who helped Deputy McCoy after the crash.

The Facebook post has received hundreds of comments from community members mourning the loss of the K-9. The post has been shared over 1,000 times.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the crash. The department also posted on Facebook, sending its condolences to McCoy and his family.

“K-9 Nikki has served this community faithfully for years and those efforts will never be forgotten. Rest in peace Nikki, you did your job well and will forever have our gratitude,” the post said.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.