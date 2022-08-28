Kentucky State Police win 2022's 'Best Looking Cruiser'

The agency said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has achieved top honors.

The agency thanked the Commonwealth for helping them win 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser contest.

KSP said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers.

Overall, KSP said, there were 509,153 votes for other agencies across the U.S.

Since winning the contest, KSP will be featured in the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser Calendar and will grace the month of January.

The AAST said the calendar is expected to go on sale sometime in October with proceeds going to the AAST Scholarship Foundation.

