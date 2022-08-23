Shelbyville Police Officer killed in Okolona hit-and-run, suspect fled accident

A spokesperson with the Shelbyville Fire Department said the man had been with Shelbyville Police for less than a year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville Police Officer was killed in a hit-and-run while riding a motorcycle in Okolona and police say the woman who hit him fled the scene.

Officers with Louisville Metro Police Department's 7th Division responded to a collision near the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane involving a car and a motorcycle around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say its appears the driver of the car tried to take an opposing left turn, striking a man on a motorcycle.

A spokesperson with the Shelbyville Fire Department identified the man to WHAS11 News as a police officer with the Shelbyville Police Department.

The spokesperson said the man, whose identity has not been released by the coroner's office, had been with Shelbyville Police for less than a year.

LMPD said witnesses told police that after the collision, the woman operating the vehicle exited her car and fled the scene on foot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. Currently, there are no suspects in custody as police search for the woman who fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or to provide information online at LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

