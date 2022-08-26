'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer

Former Corrections officer Turhan Knight appears to be making a parody of a recruitment video, but what he said quickly takes a turn.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some.

A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor.

The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair in front of the LMPD display. He appears to be making a parody of a recruitment video, but what he says quickly takes a turn.

“Answer the call, be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor, we killed that (expletive),” Knight said. “Do you want to be able to support your family, do you want to kill people and get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department.”

LMDC was quick to respond to the video and fired Knight as of Thursday.

LMDC said they were “disgusted by Knight’s actions and the termination process began as soon as we confirmed the existence of the video.”

The Fraternal Order of Police’s President Daniel Johnson also responded in support of the termination.

The video is beyond disturbing and there is no place in uniform for anyone that would do something so insensitive. We believe the termination was absolutely justified and was the right decision. Knights views and opinions of LMPD does not reflect those of FOP Lodge 77. There will be no appeal from the FOP on his termination and we are glad to see the department take quick action to end his employment.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.