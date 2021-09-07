Riverboat stuck in Kentucky river after running aground during cruise

The American Jazz was traveling on the Cumberland River when it got stuck near Cadiz. All 120 passengers have been rescued.

CADIZ, Ky. — The U.S. Coast Guard is still trying to free a riverboat that got stuck in Kentucky last week.

The American Jazz, which was on its way from Memphis to Nashville, ran aground Wednesday on the Cumberland River near Canton, Kentucky. The Coast Guard was called in Thursday to assist local authorities.

A total of 169 people - 120 passengers and 49 crew members - were aboard the American Jazz cruise ship when it got stuck. According to U.S. Coast Guard District 8, all of the passengers and eight crew members were able to safely get off the ship Friday. The rest of the crew members stayed on the ship.

In an update issued Saturday, the Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command said crews are still figuring out the best way to refloat the ship with as little environmental impact as possible.

A three-mile section of the Cumberland River has been blocked off to ensure the safety of response crews and the public.

"Currently our operations and planning in response to the Lake Barkley grounding involving the American Jazz has been successful thus far due to the partnership with our local county emergency management center and state of Kentucky partner agencies to ensure we all are able to safely respond to this incident,” said Commander Jennifer Andrew, the on-scene coordinator for the response team.

The public relations manager for American Cruise Lines, who owns the American Jazz ship, said no one has been injured. It is still unclear how the ship got stuck.

