Hardin County Fair a hit as first big event for crowds since the pandemic

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Fair is coming to a close Saturday night after six days of competitions, shows, rides and fair food. It’s been a success so far, bringing in more people than in 2019.

“Most county fairs that have already gone have seen a 30 percent increase and we’re a little bit ahead of that now,” Hardin County Fair Board President Marty Fulkerson.

What would be the 58th year of the fair is just the 57th after organizers made the decision to cancel last year’s fair due to the pandemic.

This is the first big event in Hardin County where people can get outside and come together.

“Usually we say about the county fair anyways, it's kind of a reunion time,” Fulkerson said. “You see people that maybe you don’t see even though you live in the same community and this has been the case this year. You’ve been able to see more people.”

The final day included exhibitions, a petting zoo, truck and tractor pulls, and two horse shows. Saturday morning 12-year-old Corinne Luckett competed in the Academy Gaited Horse Show. It’s her first show in Hardin County and she’s been preparing.

“Well you practice a lot, put in a lot of work and you just trust the people who are training you and the horses,” Luckett said.

Luckett travels to compete in shows and came to Hardin County from Paducah. When she is in the ring there’s a lot to think about. She says it’s both nerve-wracking and fun at the same time.

“You’re thinking about how your form is supposed to be, are they going to like this, but you have to make sure that your horse doesn’t trip, you don’t fall off and all these other things,” Luckett said.

The fair runs until 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

You can see the schedule here.

