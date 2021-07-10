Water customers in this Eastern Kentucky county to pay about $6 more after emergency rate increase approved

The commission said the increase for Martin County is “necessary to prevent the district from falling further into financial and operational distress.”

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky’s Public Service Commission has authorized a struggling eastern Kentucky water district to increase its customer rates.

The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.

The commission says the increase is needed to avoid a shutdown or being placed into receivership. The approved rates will increase the bill of a typical residential customer by nearly six dollars.

A person on Twitter who goes by the name KyCoalDaughter tweeted their frustration over the rate increase and vows to continue the fight.

Martin County’s water rate increased today. The Kentucky Public Service Commission raised the rates from $33.32 to $37.32 - making Martin Countians pay the highest minimum bill in Kentucky. We will keep fighting because to live here, you have to fight🖤 pic.twitter.com/za18K3gTnd — CoalMinersDaughter (@KyCoalDaughter) July 9, 2021

The news came as Governor Beshear announced the state's General Fund surplus is the highest ever at $1.1 billion.

The General Fund can be used to pay for most state services, including education, health care and public safety.

State Budget Director John Hicks says the state’s economy has been recovering at pace greater than anticipated due to vaccination efforts, federal government aid to individuals and businesses, and employment growth.

