Kentucky and Indiana death trends differ | Data Deep Dive

One million people have died with the coronavirus worldwide. Tracking the trends since the start, the FOCUS team is breaking down the death trends here at home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The World Health Organization is reporting COVID-19 has contributed to more than 1,000,000 deaths worldwide as of this week. In the U.S., more than 200,000 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The FOCUS team has been tracking the new deaths reported every day since the pandemic started but the trends we see in Indiana and Kentucky are very different.

INDIANA

You can see the daily death rates were highest in April and May, before rapidly declining in June and then staying relatively stable for the last three months.

Considering the number of cases continues to rise, this is good. It means state health officials are finding more successful ways to treat the virus.

KENTUCKY

This graph shows numbers dramatically smaller than what we've seen in Indiana and the trend line looks a lot different.

Even though the numbers are smaller, its not necessarily better.

Kentucky has not been able to decrease the death rate in the way Indiana has and some of the highest numbers have been reported just in the last month. That not the kind of trend officials want to see.



Some good news on expected death trends as we move into fall, experts are predicting while we will likely see higher case counts they do not believe higher rates will follow.

