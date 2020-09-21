New COVID-19 case trends tilting up in Indiana and Kentucky | Data Deep Dive

With newly reported cases on the rise, the FOCUS team takes you through the ups and downs to give you the context to understand and make decisions for your family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and Indiana are on the rise.

First, let's take a look at Indiana.

Each bar shows the number of new cases reported each day in Indiana. To make it easy, we've marked the day the mask mandate started in orange for reference.

New cases reported daily peaked last week. On September 17, Indiana had 1,480 new cases reported.

Those bars rising above the dotted trendline driving that trend up.

Here's a look at Kentucky.

Again, those bars show the new cases reported daily since the start in March.

At the start of September, that line dipped down but then new cases started to increase again. The bars rising above that line pushing the trend back up.

Saturday, 1,002 new cases were reported. Unfortunately, that was the second-highest day on record.

Some have asked so we wanted to mention 11% of the cases are probable versus confirmed.

Probable cases are defined by the Kentucky Department for Public Health as patients positive as a result of an antibody, quick tests or had a high risk of exposure to someone with a confirmed case.

“This distinction is made due to limitations and considerations specific to antigen and antibody testing,” according to Kentucky Department for Public Health spokesperson, Susan Dunlap.

Patients with a positive PCR test, the common and more reliable nose-swab test, are considered a confirmed case.



As always we'll keep watching these trends. If you have a question about the data, send us an email to focus@whas11.com.

