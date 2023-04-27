'No one knew it while he was running': Secretariat’s death revealed why he was a ‘tremendous machine’

Example video title will go here for this video

"He was a people's horse, and I just hope people are reminded of him with this 50th anniversary."

'[Secretariat's] the main draw for our farm, he's an, absolutely, an American sports icon," Hancock said. "He was a people's horse, and I just hope people are reminded of him with this 50th anniversary."

The new leader loves how people react when they talk about "Big Red."

"I'm fifth generation horseman, fourth generation to run Claiborne; we've been here since 1910," he said.

CEO Walker Hancock wasn't born yet when Secretariat had the family farm in headlines, but the 33-year-old knows his worth.

It's impossible to believe, but 50 years after winning the Triple Crown, Secretariat still holds the time records, including for the Kentucky Derby.

Secretariat's racing history : 'Tremendous machine'

Not only has it been 50 years since he won the Triple Crown, but it's been 50 years, and no other horse has beaten Secretariat's records at any of the tracks.

When famed CBS racing announcer Chic Anderson said the words "he is moving like a tremendous machine" at the Belmont Stakes, it was a moment that Tom Hammond would not forget.

"It was almost like poetry to see him run," Hammond said.

Hammond is a retired NBC sports anchor and horse racing expert. A Lexington-native, he started his career at WLEX-TV and covered Secretariat as a young sports broadcaster.

"Rarely do we get a chance to see a perfect athlete," he said. "Everything about him was just right. His size, his ability, his drive, his competitiveness. And he was beautiful to boot!"

Hammond called Secretariat's 22-length lead at the Belmont Stakes one of the greatest achievements in all of sports.