Kentucky Derby Museum opens immersive Secretariat exhibit

'Secretariat: America's Horse' is designed to showcase Big Red's life and impact on horse racing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown sweep, the Kentucky Derby Museum has opened a new permanent exhibit!

'Secretariat: America's Horse' is designed to showcase Big Red's life and impact on horse racing.

According to the Derby Museum website, the exhibit will be on the museums second floor. Visitors will be able to watch all three of Secretariat’s Triple Crown races on a 10-foot screen.

In addition, guests will be able to take a picture on the red carpet, featuring real costumes and clips from the Disney movie, Secretariat; snap a photo with America's largest horseshoe – a replica made from one of Secretariat’s own; visualize what made Secretariat a super horse; and learn about Secretariat’s connections, including his trainer, jockey, and trailblazing owner, Penny Chenery.

The Derby Museum is open on Monday - Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are priced at $18 for adults (13-64), $16 for senior (65+), $16 for military, $12 for children (5-12), and free for children (under 5).

For more information about the Kentucky Derby Museum, or the exhibit, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.