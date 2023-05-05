'What an incredible filly': Pretty Mischievous wins Kentucky Oaks 149

The payout for Pretty Mischievous to win was $22.74, to place was $10.10 and to show was $7.40.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pretty Mischievous has won the 149th Kentucky Oaks with 10-1 odds. The winning purse was $1.25 million.

Brendan Walsh was her trainer and Tyler Gaffalione was her jockey; he also won earlier in the day with Caravel during the Unbridled Sydney Stakes.

“It’s amazing. I feel so blessed. The trip worked out perfectly. I stayed out her way and she took me the whole way. What an incredible filly," Gaffalione said.

The Walsh-trained filly started from the No. 14 post at 10-1 odds and stayed within sight of pacesetters Flying Connection and Defining Purpose through the far turn before making her move through the turn for home.

Pretty Mischievous broke clear entering the stretch and kept charging even as Gambling Girl rallied from the outside, holding on for her fifth career win in seven starts and giving Godolphin Racing its first win in the premier race for 3-year-old fillies.

“This is the kind of thing you dream about, to win a Grade I, especially the Oaks at Churchill Downs, it’s a long way from Cork in Ireland. It’s indescribable, it’s exactly what we’re here for, and why these guys (Godolphin) breed these good horses, and why everybody works so hard," Walsh said.

The payout for Pretty Mischievous to win was $22.74, to place was $10.10 and to show was $7.40. The earnings were $359, 350.

Gambling Girl came in second, and The Alys Look came in third.

The payout for Gambling Girl was $12.84 to place and $8.36 to show.

The exacta is $403.14, and the trifecta is $3,994.28.

Fourth was 5-2 race favorite Wet Paint, The Alys Look's stablemate and one of three fillies trained by Louisville-based Brad Cox along with Botanical, the 4-1 second choice who finished 10th. Neither horse was a factor entering the backstretch, though Wet Paint recovered to get near the leaders at the stretch.

