Volunteers of America, Humana partner up to launch 'Determined Health' program

The program aims to improve health and build capacity while responding to challenges that communities like West Louisville face.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to help in health disparities in Louisville, Volunteers of America (VOA) and Humana have partnered together to launch a new initiative, "Determined Health."

"We will address the root causes of poor health outcomes," VOA Mid States Director of Health and Equity Janikaa Sherrod said. "This is especially critical and vital in communities of color."

VOA says the program is designed to improve health and build capacity at the community level while responding to challenges that communities like West Louisville have historically faced.

In 2017, the city's Center for Health Equity found that resident living near Shawnee park have life expectancies nearly 12 years shorter than those who live near Tom Sawyer Park.

The statistics are a growing concern many officials expressed during Thursday's announcement.

They're hoping with this new program, solutions to issues according to Humana, high percentages of Black males with hypertension and a high maternal mortality rate in Black mothers among other issues, will be addressed and resolved .

"We will be able to provide transportation on demand access to primary and behavioral health care," VOA Mid States President Jennifer Hancok said. "We'll address food insecurity housing needs. Whatever it takes to help this community to feel like they have the access to care that they need and deserve."

