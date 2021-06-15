New initiative combines health care and affordable housing in Louisville

More than 550 families living at Jefferson Green, and soon Jefferson Landing, will have weekly preventative care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The latest State of Metropolitan Housing Report showed a connection between safe and affordable housing and health and wellness in the community.

Now, three Louisville companies have joined together to develop a model to provide affordable housing, free onsite medical care and access to support services to underserved populations.

More than 550 families living at Jefferson Green, and soon Jefferson Landing, will have weekly preventative care for diseases prominent in communities of color as part of a partnership between Norton Healthcare, LDG Development and First Source. The pilot initiative will span over the next 18 months.

This year's housing report showed housing insecurity has been disproportionately from impacting people of color, women-led households and those in poverty since long before the pandemic.

Dr. Kelly McCants with Norton Healthcare said the investment should be an example for the rest of the nation.

"Being an African American provider, it is important to see what we're seeing here — a large health care organization partnership around housing, and of course, to make sure that each person achieves the highest health possible," McCants said. "That's the goal, and that's why we're here."

In addition, similar onsite care will be offered at Brookstone Senior, a site that serves residents 55 and older.

Resident Melissa Birch said the initiative gives her one less thing to worry about.

"For me, living in this housing gives me an opportunity to pursue my dream," Birch said. "Yes I can pursue my dream."

According to the program, more than 31,000 Louisvillians lack access to quality affordable housing. Housing foreclosures in Jefferson County still remain concentrated in western Jefferson County.

