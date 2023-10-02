UofL Health rolling out new 'Fast Track' emergency service in Bullitt County

The Shepherdsville hospital's 24/7 emergency department has been transformed, according to UofL Health officials.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A hospital in Shepherdsville, Kentucky will soon go by a new name and have major updates done to their emergency services.

UofL Health officials revealed UofL Health – Medical Center South in Bullitt County will evolve into UofL Health – South Hospital. The most recent development includes the transformation of the 24/7 emergency department.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 3, patients using the ER will find a new “fast-track” area that will allow dedicated providers and staff to help patients who do not require as extensive testing and procedures.

According to a news release from UofL Health, these patients will receive treatment and be discharged much quicker. Patients will also notice a new entrance, a new drive-under portico and new patient registration and lobby.

“With the new ER construction, we are now able to triage and route patients more appropriately,” Dorie Shelburne, CEO of UofL Health – South Hospital, said. “For patients who need care, but their conditions are non-life threatening and less acute, we will be able to 'fast track' the service and treatment they need and then discharge them. They should not have to experience longer wait times that may be caused when being treated alongside more sick and critically ill patients.”

The new Emergency Department will include a total of 21 rooms. The new fast-track area has two triage rooms and five patient treatment bays. In addition to 16 private patient rooms and a trauma room, a new major procedure room will be part of the area when construction is completed. South Hospital is slated to open entirely in Spring 2024.

