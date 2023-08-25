Small number of UofL Health patients impacted by MOVEit data breach

A small number of patients are impacted and will be receiving letters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Health is one of thousands of organizations impacted by a massive data breach.

A spokeswoman said Wednesday that a "small handful" of UofL Health medical practices employed MOVEit software to securely transfer patient information. At least 60 million people worldwide had their information compromised.

The UofL Health spokeswoman said a forensic investigator determined some of the files contained certain information about a "small percentage" of patients.

"It is important to note that this privacy incident involved a vulnerability in third-party software and only affected information sent via that third-party software," the spokeswoman said. "The UofL Health network and electronic medical records databases were not compromised and there was no impact on the security or normal operations of UofL Health’s systems."

Affected individuals were sent a letter in accordance with state and federal law.