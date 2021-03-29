Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 30 years old and older

The new age group window opened Monday morning on the state's vaccination website ourshot.in.gov.

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to Indiana residents age 30 and above, the Indiana Department of Health announced Monday. This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.

Beginning Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older also will be able to schedule a vaccine.

Vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

ISDH is reporting a total of 2,865,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Indiana as of Sunday. This includes 1,602,873 first doses and 1,082,702 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines plus those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that 955 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 684,020 the total number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

In Kentucky, people 40 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been more than 30.26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 549,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 127.11 million confirmed cases with more than 2.78 million deaths and 72.06 million recoveries.

