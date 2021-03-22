More than 950,000 Hoosiers fully vaccinated, ISDH announces

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 516 positive cases and one death Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of March 15, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, March 22

Hoosiers 40 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Indiana health officials said additional groups under 40 will be added as more vaccines become available.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 516 positive cases and one death Monday, bringing statewide totals to 678,416 cases and 12,537 deaths.

More than 950,000 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, and more than 1.4 million Hoosiers have received the first dose of a vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

