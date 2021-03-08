Employees of Churchill Downs, Inc. corporate headquarters required to get COVID-19 vaccine

All employees of CDI corporate and TwinSpires headquarters must show proof of their first vaccine dose by Aug. 16, according to the vice president of communications.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs, Inc. will require all employees of it's corporate headquarters to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Tonya Abeln, vice president of communications, all employees of Churchill Downs, Inc. corporate and TwinSpires headquarters must show proof of their first vaccine dose by August 16 and proof of their second dose by September 13, if applicable.

It is not clear how many people are employed in these offices or how many employees have received the vaccine.

This comes as the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the country, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Other employers in the area also announced workers will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine including, UofL Health, Norton Health and Baptist Health.

