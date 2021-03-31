Kentuckians 16+ can sign up for COVID-19 vaccines at Cardinal Stadium starting Wednesday

UofL Health is offering vaccine appointments to anyone 16 and older at Cardinal Stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting March 31, Kentuckians 16 and older can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at the state's largest mass vaccination site.

While vaccination sites in Louisville are working through Phase 1C, UofL Health is offering vaccine appointments to anyone 16 and older at Cardinal Stadium. The site will open April 12, and all who sign up must show proof of age.

In mid-March, Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects the state to open vaccination to everyone before May 1 — keeping track with President Joe Biden's call for state to make all adults vaccine-eligible by the end of April.

Beshear said he believes Kentucky will have the chance to vaccinate every adult who wants a shot before May 31.

UofL Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said they expect to administer 4-5,000 vaccines per day at the Cardinal Stadium drive-thru. UofL Health will distribute the Pfizer vaccine, and likely the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as more become available later.

Anyone who wants to sign up for an appointment at Cardinal Stadium should visit UofLHealth.org or call (502) 681-1435.

With the opening of Cardinal Stadium's vaccination site, the LouVax Center at Broadbent Arena will start transitioning to a mobile unit.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage with the Department of Public Health and Wellness said LouVax Mobile will travel to neighborhoods, demographics or community organizations who are less likely to travel to a site for the COVID-19 vaccine.

