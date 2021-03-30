Mayor Fischer: LouVax to go mobile, pop-up sites around Jefferson County

The vaccination site at Broadbent Arena will give its last primary doses April 9 and provide booster shots through April 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As UofL Health prepares to open the state's largest vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said LouVax will go mobile.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage with the Department of Public Health and Wellness said LouVax Mobile will travel to neighborhoods, demographics or community organizations who are less likely to travel to a site for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our specific mission is to care for the people on the margins, those with limited access and people at highest risk," Hartlage said.

LouVax's mobile program has already had a soft launch, traveling to the Hope Wellness Center this past weekend. Hartlage said their mobile mission is set to serve anywhere from 10 to 1,000 people.

"When you show up and meet people where they are, they are very happy to get their vaccine," Hartlage said, "and see the providers and department cares about meeting them where they are."

Hartlage said the health department will keep a calendar of its mobile missions on its website. Vaccinations will be available by appointment, and Hartlage said most pop-ups will take walk-ups.

Anyone who believes their community or organization would be perfect for the LouVax mobile program can reach out to officials at louvaxmobile@louisvilleky.gov.

The Cardinal Stadium vaccination site will open to anyone 16 and older April 12. People can begin signing up for appointments Wednesday, March 31. Appointments can be scheduled by heading to UofLHealth.org or calling (502) 681-1435.

