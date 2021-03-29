Indiana COVID-19 updates

The state is reporting 730 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Indiana for the week of March 29, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Indiana's mask mandate will expire statewide on Tuesday, April 6. Gov. Holcomb made the announcement last week.

Monday, March 29

The state is reporting 5,441 more people are fully vaccinated. There are 730 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths reported Monday.

_______________________

ISDH is reporting a total of 2,865,575 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Indiana as of Sunday, March 28. This includes 1,602,873 first doses and 1,082,702 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines plus those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.