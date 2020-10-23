TARC operator for Route 25 tests positive for COVID-19

That driver was operating Route 25 (Shawnee Park transit) on October 14 during the afternoon into the evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with TARC are asking riders to take precautions as another driver has tested positive for coronavirus.

That driver was operating Route 25 (Shawnee Park transit) on October 14 during the afternoon into the evening.

If you were a passenger on that route that evening of October 14, TARC is asking you to monitor yourself for possible symptoms.

