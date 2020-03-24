FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, the Indiana Health Department reported five more deaths and a triple-digit jump to 365 cases.

In response to the outbreak, Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a 'stay-at-home' order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and continues through April 6.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said as it goes into effect, troopers will be out reminding people about the importance of staying home.

"Don't go out. Stay at home," said Huls. "It is an order, it's not a recommendation. We're out there to make sure that people know the importance of this and to remind them why they need to be at home."

The order does allow for essential travel. That includes things like the health and safety of you, your family or your pet. It also allows travel for necessary supplies like groceries, for outdoor activity, for certain types of essential work, and to take care of others. Travel is also permitted if it is required by law enforcement or court order like to transport kids for a custody agreement.

Residents should still practice social distancing for any of the approved activities. And if travel doesn't adhere to the order there could be a price to pay.

"It can be cited," said Huls. "A person could be cited. It's actually a misdemeanor if they were to violate it."

But Huls says that's not trooper's goal.

"We're not out there actively looking for people to pull over," he said. "Our goal is to help educate, to keep people staying home if at all possible, and to help in any other way that they may need. We're all in this together. Hoosiers helping Hoosiers and Americans helping Americans.

For answers to commonly asked questions about this order, click here.

The state of Indiana also created a call center Tuesday to help businesses with the executive order. That number is 1-877-820-0890.

