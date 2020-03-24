LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Louisville Mayor’s Office.

The individual did not show symptoms on his last shift of work on March 20, but he began showing symptoms while at home on March 22. His symptoms were reported to his health provider, and due to his job as a first responder, he was tested for COVID-19. The results came back positive, and he is now isolating himself at home.

Since the firefighter lives outside of Jefferson County, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness is working with his home county to see if additional steps need to be taken.

New protocols for the department have been implemented since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. During their 24-hour shifts, each firefighter has their vitals checked three times and those showing a fever over 100 degrees are sent home to self-monitor.

